...Patchy Sub-Freezing Temperatures Late Tonight...
Sheltered, lower-lying locations may fall below freezing briefly
late tonight across portions of the Bangor region and Downeast
Maine. Those with sensitive vegetation, especially those in
sheltered and lower-lying locations, should consider protective
actions to prevent freeze related damage.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock and Coastal
Hancock Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&