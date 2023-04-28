Late Night Weather, Friday April 28th Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 45° Clear Bangor 45° Clear Brewer 46° Clear Carmel 43° Clear Dover-Foxcroft 45° Clear Hampden 44° Clear Dedham 42° Clear East Millinocket 45° Clear Mount Desert 43° Old Town 45° Clear Bangor 43° Clear Guilford Currently in Bangor 45° Clear68° / 35° 1 AM 44° 2 AM 43° 3 AM 42° 4 AM 41° 5 AM 40° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHancock County Husband and Wife Facing Drug ChargesMaine's 207 Area Code ExtendedMissing 25-year-old Texas woman found dead on side of county road: policeFormer Nokomis star Cooper Flagg receives offer from Kansas StateMan Charged In Stabbing Incident IndictedHome destroyed by fire ignited by propane blastBangor discusses plans for a potential shared commercial kitchenFox Bangor's Tyler Krusz takes on Husson softball's McKenna SmithFormer Merchant Marine makes metal artGrand Jury Indicts Man for Alleged Stabbing, Another for Threats Over Parking Space Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.