Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations around one third of an inch and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest ice accretions will be along and north of Route 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN... Light to Moderate Freezing Rain with some sleet will impact Bangor International Airport through 5AM Thursday. Storm total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.