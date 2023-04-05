...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
one inch, sleet accumulations around one third of an inch and ice
accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far
Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest ice accretions will be along and
north of Route 1.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR FREEZING RAIN...
Light to Moderate Freezing Rain with some sleet will impact
Bangor International Airport through 5AM Thursday. Storm total ice
accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.