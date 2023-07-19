Evening Weather, Wednesday July 19th Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 78° Cloudy Bangor 78° Cloudy Brewer 76° Cloudy Hampden 76° Mostly Cloudy Dedham 75° Sunny East Millinocket 72° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 76° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 78° Cloudy84° / 68° 8 PM 77° 9 PM 74° 10 PM 73° 11 PM 70° 12 AM 68° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesUniversity of Maine to convert two unutilized buildings into on-campus boutique hotel complexMovie Rocket Cinemas closed until further noticeMaine Savings Amphitheater renovations completePittsfield will host the Maine Cheese Guild's annual Cheese FestivalFlamingo Festival returns to Southwest HarborPennsylvania man who allegedly tried to abduct teen girl at mall had 28-page rap sheetCar rollover along I-95 SouthBonny Eagle LL softball sweeps Medomak Valley to win state titleTwo people rescued from Penobscot RiverMan shot in the head found alive Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.