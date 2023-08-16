Evening Weather, Wednesday August 16th Aug 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 67° Mostly Cloudy Brewer 66° Mostly Cloudy Hampden 63° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 67° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 68° Mostly Cloudy76° / 61° 9 PM 67° 10 PM 66° 11 PM 65° 12 AM 64° 1 AM 64° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesCRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Drug users flood the streets of this lawless Philadelphia neighborhoodCouple finds multiple snakes in car ventsConnecticut police officer shoots and kills carjacking suspect while trapped in stolen vehicle, chief saysHampden man dies in motorcycle wreckAcadians become third Maine team ever to play in legion world seriesMaine Red Hot Dog Festival returns to DexterArraignment postponed for man accused of stabbing ambulance worker in BangorNewport native, top recruit Cooper Flagg announces reclassification to 20248-person soccer bringing stability, opportunities to 23 high schools statewideMan rescued from Pushaw lake after allegedly stealing a truck Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.