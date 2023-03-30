Evening Weather, Thursday March 30th Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 26° Clear Bangor 25° Clear Carmel 24° Clear Dover-Foxcroft 26° Clear Hampden 26° Clear Bangor 25° Clear Dedham 22° Clear East Millinocket 26° Clear Mount Desert 24° Clear Old Town 26° Clear Bangor 24° Clear Guilford Currently in Bangor 26° Clear34° / 26° 12 AM 26° 1 AM 25° 2 AM 25° 3 AM 25° 4 AM 25° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesCar carrier and cargo of new vehicles destroyed in crashParking Complaint Leads to Drug ChargesFormer Maine WR Andre Miller ready to take on second NFL seasonSomething New About Obesity, Your Immune System, and COVID in PortlandFormer Maine pitcher Matt Pushard reflects as second minor league season loomsNew health warning for cannabis smokers in Bangor. Doctor ExplainsKennebec County Grand Jury indicts suspects in violent home invasion on separate chargeUPDATE: Body recovered from Medomak River identifiedMan found guilty of sexually assaulting a child gets sentence cut nearly in halfWoman Convicted of Hiring Someone to Kill Her Husband Dies in Prison Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.