Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen this afternoon. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lincoln, Calais, Howland, Danforth, Princeton, Springfield, Topsfield, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Grand Falls, Licoln Township, Codyville Plantation, Fowler Township, Dyer Township, Milford, Enfield, Baileyville, Bradley, Greenbush and Lee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&