...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast and East Central Maine, including the
following counties, in DownEast Maine, Hancock and Washington. In
East Central Maine, Penobscot.
* WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Between 1
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen this afternoon.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lincoln, Calais, Howland, Danforth, Princeton, Springfield,
Topsfield, Grand Lake Stream, Lakeville, Grand Falls, Licoln
Township, Codyville Plantation, Fowler Township, Dyer
Township, Milford, Enfield, Baileyville, Bradley, Greenbush
and Lee.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&