Evening Weather, Thursday August 31st Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 62° Clear Brewer 61° Clear Hampden 61° Clear Mount Desert 60° Clear Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 62° 71° / 58° 8 PM 61° 9 PM 59° 10 PM 57° 11 PM 56° 12 AM 55° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesJohn Lessard reportedly found deceasedOver 100 Maine Maritime Academy students participate in annual ship jumpThousands of students head to UMaine for move-in daySalem (Ma.) defeats Brewer 6-0 to clinch Cauldron Cup in Battle of the WitchesBody of missing Waterville man discovered by fishermanEtna man found guilty of using deceased brother's identity for decadesLocal restaurant offers taste from around the globeEight people facing drug charges after lengthy investigationAuthorities search for missing manOrland knitting group gives back to the community Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.