Evening Weather, Thursday April 6th Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 41° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 42° Partly Cloudy Carmel 37° Clear Dover-Foxcroft 41° Partly Cloudy Hampden 41° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 41° Mostly Cloudy Dedham 35° Clear East Millinocket 41° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 40° Partly Cloudy Old Town 41° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 36° Guilford Currently in Bangor 41° Mostly Cloudy49° / 31° 1 AM 41° 2 AM 40° 3 AM 39° 4 AM 40° 5 AM 39° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesSome Maine redemption centers hope for bottle deposit law updateLow-Volume, Daily Alcohol Consumption Not Protective Against DeathBangor hosts Maine State Arm Wrestling ChampionshipsEmergency Order for Emerald Ash Borer ExpandedUniversity of Maine cuts the ribbon on brand new softball facilityMan Pleads Not Guilty to MurderPrince Andrew is desperate to stay at Royal LodgePhiladelphia woman shot by landlord-tenant officer during eviction notice disputeOld Town baseball eyeing second state title in three yearsMason's identifies dine and dashers Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.