Evening Weather, Monday May 15th May 15, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 64° Cloudy Bangor 64° Cloudy Brewer 63° Mostly Cloudy Carmel 64° Cloudy Hampden 65° Cloudy Dedham 60° Cloudy East Millinocket 59° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 63° Cloudy Old Town 64° Cloudy Bangor 62° Mostly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 64° Cloudy71° / 43° 9 PM 62° 10 PM 60° 11 PM 59° 12 AM 58° 1 AM 56° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMilk Truck Accident Creates MessFire Delays Opening of Treworgy's Family Orchards Accident Sends Man to the HospitalHermon cheer coach Kristie Reed steps down after 15 years, 11 state titlesMaine Gets 13 New Game WardensNurse fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine reflects as national emergency ends: 'It's frustrating to look back'Battle of the Witches between Brewer, Salem (Ma.) football set for AugustHoulton photographer shoots for a better futureBangor School Department shares heartfelt message to teachersDevoted Mother Still Searching for a Kidney Donation After Five Years Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.