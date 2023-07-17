Evening Weather, Monday July 17th Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 74° Partly Cloudy Bangor 74° Partly Cloudy Brewer 72° Partly Cloudy Hampden 73° Partly Cloudy Dedham 78° Sunny East Millinocket 67° Mount Desert 79° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 74° Partly Cloudy85° / 69° 9 PM 72° 10 PM 71° 11 PM 70° 12 AM 70° 1 AM 69° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesNew York congressman announces 'minimally invasive' surgery after doctor's appointmentUniversity of Maine to convert two unutilized buildings into on-campus boutique hotel complexMovie Rocket Cinemas closed until further noticeFlamingo Festival returns to Southwest HarborPittsfield will host the Maine Cheese Guild's annual Cheese FestivalAce Flagg receives offer from George Washington UniversityPennsylvania man who allegedly tried to abduct teen girl at mall had 28-page rap sheetBonny Eagle LL softball sweeps Medomak Valley to win state titleKozy Korner closing its doors after decades of serving Orrington communityConstruction for 72 unit housing complex underway in Ellsworth Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.