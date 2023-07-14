Evening Weather, Friday July 14th Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 76° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 75° Mostly Cloudy Brewer 75° Mostly Cloudy Hampden 74° Mostly Cloudy Dedham 78° Partly Cloudy East Millinocket 69° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 78° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 76° Mostly Cloudy82° / 68° 8 PM 74° 9 PM 72° 10 PM 71° 11 PM 71° 12 AM 70° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMiss Universe Netherlands Crowns Transgender Woman for First TimeNYC suspect on scooter kills 86-year-old man, injures 3 more in broad daylight shooting rampage: reportsFormer mafia boss says he tried to do deals with former President Trump in the 1980'sNew York congressman announces 'minimally invasive' surgery after doctor's appointmentKozy Korner closing its doors after decades of serving Orrington communityAce Flagg receives offer from George Washington UniversityUniversity of Maine to convert two unutilized building's into on-campus boutique hotel complexPortland city govt tells staff to avoid mentioning 'pregnant women' and 'citizens' in woke language directiveSidewalk Art Festival returns to BangorPennsylvania man who allegedly tried to abduct teen girl at mall had 28-page rap sheet Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.