Afternoon Weather Wednesday, September 13th Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 70° Cloudy Brewer 69° Cloudy Hampden 66° Mount Desert 68° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 70° Cloudy70° / 66° 11 AM 71° 12 PM 71° 1 PM 72° 2 PM 72° 3 PM 72° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesRSU Three Superintendent resigns days into the school yearDeer Isle stand off closes off road for hoursMan killed in motorcycle crash in HermonLifeflight needed after vehicle rolls overNY couple killed after late-night boat crash with fishing vessel, operator delivers 1-word reactionAuthorities release information surrounding Deer Isle standoffMotorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truckWarriors field hockey outlasts Huskies in overtimeJohn Bapst/Bangor Christian football scores big win over BelfastSports Blitz Week 2: Play of the Night Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.