Afternoon Weather Wednesday, July 12th Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 85° Bangor 85° Sunny Brewer 85° Hampden 84° Sunny Dedham 83° Sunny East Millinocket 78° Sunny Mount Desert 85° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 85° 86° / 64° 1 PM 86° 2 PM 87° 3 PM 86° 4 PM 87° 5 PM 84° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMiss Universe Netherlands Crowns Transgender Woman for First TimeNYC suspect on scooter kills 86-year-old man, injures 3 more in broad daylight shooting rampage: reportsFormer mafia boss says he tried to do deals with former President Trump in the 1980'sPhiladelphia neighborhood troubled by homeless problem, drug users with flesh falling off boneKozy Korner closing its doors after decades of serving Orrington communityNew York congressman announces 'minimally invasive' surgery after doctor's appointmentAn abandoned relic to be torn down in Bangor airportMaine's only Rage RoomHead on collision in Lincoln leads to large weapons and drug bustAce Flagg receives offer from George Washington University Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.