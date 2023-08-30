Afternoon Weather Wednesday, August 30th Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 68° Rain Brewer 68° Light Rain Hampden 66° Cloudy Mount Desert 68° Rain Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 69° Rain69° / 65° 10 AM 69° 11 AM 70° 12 PM 70° 1 PM 70° 2 PM 70° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesJohn Lessard reportedly found deceasedAuthorities search for missing manOver 100 Maine Maritime Academy students participate in annual ship jumpThousands of students head to UMaine for move-in daySalem (Ma.) defeats Brewer 6-0 to clinch Cauldron Cup in Battle of the WitchesBody of missing Waterville man discovered by fishermanEtna man found guilty of using deceased brother's identity for decadesLocal restaurant offers taste from around the globePolice asking for help identifying cemetery vandalism suspectsOrland knitting group gives back to the community Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.