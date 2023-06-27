Afternoon Weather Tuesday, June 27th Jun 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 66° Bangor 65° Brewer 64° Carmel 65° Hampden 64° Dedham 66° East Millinocket 63° Cloudy Mount Desert 65° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 66° 66° / 60° 1 PM 67° 2 PM 69° 3 PM 69° 4 PM 71° 5 PM 70° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesPolice make "dangerous drug trafficking arrest"Bangor girls 4x100 team takes home gold at Nike Outdoor NationalsNational magazine names Dysart's in Hermon the #1 truck stop food in AmericaAlleged thief takes advantage of Momo's Cheesecakes' honor systemMaine United hosting clinic, exhibition game at Nokomis High on SaturdayBangor Police fire shot on Finson Rd.Former Bangor man sentenced for role in two county drug traffickingMaineCare bills gets approval from Maine legislatureAmish buggy sideswiped by carQuality Jewelers sending veterans to Kane Brown concert Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.