...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Penobscot Valley Maine, including the
following area, Southern Penobscot.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple round of showers and storms will move into the area
this morning and continue through the evening hours. Heavy
rainfall rates may cause flooding in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
