Afternoon Weather Thursday, June 29th Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 68° Bangor 68° Brewer 67° Carmel 68° Hampden 67° Dedham 70° Cloudy East Millinocket 61° Mount Desert 69° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 68° 68° / 63° 1 PM 70° 2 PM 72° 3 PM 73° 4 PM 75° 5 PM 73° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesPolice make "dangerous drug trafficking arrest"Family who lost nearly everything in a housefire is blessed with loving neighborsYoshi Restaurant responds to rude reviewBangor girls 4x100 team takes home gold at Nike Outdoor NationalsNational magazine names Dysart's in Hermon the #1 truck stop food in AmericaNewport's Flagg twins reflect on growth in first season in FloridaMother of two-year-old that overdosed indictedBangor Police fire shot on Finson Rd.Aroostook County man charged with murder in death of his girlfriendSculptor Andy Goldsworthy's first permanent artwork in Maine to be at College of the Atlantic Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.