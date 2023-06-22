Afternoon Weather Thursday, June 22nd Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 74° Sunny Bangor 75° Sunny Brewer 75° Sunny Carmel 74° Sunny Hampden 74° Sunny Dedham 79° Sunny East Millinocket 65° Sunny Mount Desert 76° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 74° Sunny74° / 51° 11 AM 74° 12 PM 77° 1 PM 78° 2 PM 78° 3 PM 78° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesFatal vehicle crashTwo people injured in head on crashNewport woman arrested for possession of drugs after allegedly breaking windowOld Town doughnut shop offers large homemade treatsAlleged thief takes advantage of Momo's Cheesecakes' honor systemPerry's Nut House employee talks National Fudge DayDump truck rolls over in HermonQuality Jewelers sending veterans to Kane Brown concertA strange rock has historians stumped for the time beingCar crashes into cement truck Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.