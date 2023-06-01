Afternoon Weather, Thursday June 1st Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 85° Sunny Bangor 84° Sunny Brewer 85° Sunny Carmel 84° Sunny Hampden 83° Sunny Dedham 87° Sunny East Millinocket 73° Sunny Mount Desert 82° Sunny Old Town 85° Sunny Bangor 90° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 85° Sunny85° / 53° 12 PM 87° 1 PM 89° 2 PM 91° 3 PM 93° 4 PM 92° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesTwo killed, one critically injured in I-95 collisionTrespassing incident leads to arrestMaine State Police fire at driver near Canadian border, motorists asked to avoid port of entryNew details released in officer-involved shooting in AltonHermon's Reed excited to continue multi-sport career with HussonPitching, defense shine in 16 inning battle between Brewer and HampdenMaine baseball wins America East title, reaches NCAAs for first time since '11Medical professional offers tips during Browntail moth seasonNest Café to hold fundraiser for Zahra ToweyMattanawcook Academy baseball riding efficient play to top seed in C North Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.