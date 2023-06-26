Afternoon Weather Monday, June 26th Jun 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 66° Cloudy Bangor 65° Cloudy Brewer 65° Cloudy Carmel 66° Cloudy Hampden 64° Cloudy Dedham 60° Cloudy East Millinocket 62° Cloudy Mount Desert 64° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 66° Cloudy66° / 64° 1 PM 66° 2 PM 66° 3 PM 66° 4 PM 67° 5 PM 66° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesPolice make "dangerous drug trafficking arrest"Alleged thief takes advantage of Momo's Cheesecakes' honor systemBangor girls 4x100 team takes home gold at Nike Outdoor NationalsNational magazine names Dysart's in Hermon the #1 truck stop food in AmericaMaine United hosting clinic, exhibition game at Nokomis High on SaturdayA strange rock has historians stumped for the time beingQuality Jewelers sending veterans to Kane Brown concertTwo people injured in head on crashFormer Bangor man sentenced for role in two county drug traffickingBangor Police fire shot on Finson Rd. Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.