Afternoon Weather Monday, July 10th Jul 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 72° Cloudy Bangor 72° Cloudy Brewer 70° Cloudy Carmel 72° Cloudy Hampden 71° Cloudy Dedham 75° Cloudy East Millinocket 68° Mount Desert 72° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 72° Cloudy72° / 66° 12 PM 72° 1 PM 74° 2 PM 75° 3 PM 74° 4 PM 74° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMiss Universe Netherlands Crowns Transgender Woman for First TimeNYC suspect on scooter kills 86-year-old man, injures 3 more in broad daylight shooting rampage: reportsFormer mafia boss says he tried to do deals with former President Trump in the 1980'sSome Bangor citizens upset with fireworks showPhiladelphia neighborhood troubled by homeless problem, drug users with flesh falling off boneAn abandoned relic to be torn down in Bangor airportHead on collision in Lincoln leads to large weapons and drug bustMaine's only Rage RoomPortland city govt tells staff to avoid mentioning 'pregnant women' and 'citizens' in woke language directiveSidewalk Art Festival returns to Bangor Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.