Afternoon Weather March 29th Mar 29, 2023 Mar 29, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 45° Sunny Bangor 45° Sunny Carmel 43° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft 45° Sunny Hampden 45° Sunny Bangor 44° Sunny Dedham 42° Sunny East Millinocket 43° Sunny Mount Desert 43° Old Town 45° Sunny Bangor 45° Sunny Guilford Currently in Bangor 45° Sunny45° / 27° 2 PM 45° 3 PM 46° 4 PM 47° 5 PM 47° 6 PM 43° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesCar carrier and cargo of new vehicles destroyed in crashParking Complaint Leads to Drug ChargesFormer Maine WR Andre Miller ready to take on second NFL seasonSomething New About Obesity, Your Immune System, and COVID in PortlandFormer Maine pitcher Matt Pushard reflects as second minor league season loomsNew health warning for cannabis smokers in Bangor. Doctor ExplainsOut of State Drug Operation DisruptedWoman Convicted of Hiring Someone to Kill Her Husband Dies in PrisonHandyman turns the tables on squatters who took over his mother's houseIncrease in Acadia Park Fee Approved Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.