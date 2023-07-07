Afternoon Weather Friday, July 7th Jul 7, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 84° Sunny Bangor 85° Sunny Brewer 87° Sunny Carmel 84° Sunny Hampden 84° Sunny Dedham 87° Sunny East Millinocket 73° Mount Desert 88° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 84° Sunny84° / 67° 1 PM 86° 2 PM 86° 3 PM 86° 4 PM 86° 5 PM 83° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesYoshi Restaurant responds to rude reviewSome Bangor citizens upset with fireworks showPhiladelphia neighborhood troubled by homeless problem, drug users with flesh falling off boneHead on collision in Lincoln leads to large weapons and drug bustStearns High rededicates football field for former coachAn abandoned relic to be torn down in Bangor airport12-school girls hoops tournament honoring Title IX set for weekend at Cross CenterColumbia Falls company say they have made the world's largest lobster trapFire breaks out at Pleasant River Lumber CompanyJuly 4th firework displays around the state Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.