Afternoon Weather Friday August 11th Aug 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 72° Mostly Cloudy Brewer 73° Mostly Cloudy Hampden 72° Partly Cloudy Mount Desert 71° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 73° Mostly Cloudy73° / 66° 12 PM 74° 1 PM 75° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 76° 4 PM 76° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesLincoln man wins big in Bangor State Fair eating contestsAcadians become third Maine team ever to play in legion world seriesOne dead and one hospitalized in fatal car crashCouple finds multiple snakes in car ventsConnecticut police officer shoots and kills carjacking suspect while trapped in stolen vehicle, chief saysBody of missing kayaker foundSearch yields "substantial" amount of drugs, multiple arrestsOwl's Head teen sets world record as thousands flock to Rockland for Lobster FestivalCommunity Closet closing its doorsGOP voters still want Trump, but say mounting controversies leave DeSantis, Ramaswamy as alternative choices Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.