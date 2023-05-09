Afternoon Weather for Tuesday, May 9th May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 60° Partly Cloudy Bangor 59° Partly Cloudy Brewer 59° Partly Cloudy Carmel 60° Partly Cloudy Hampden 57° Mostly Cloudy Dedham 58° Partly Cloudy East Millinocket 57° Cloudy Mount Desert 57° Partly Cloudy Old Town 60° Partly Cloudy Bangor 59° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 60° Partly Cloudy60° / 38° 4 PM 60° 5 PM 60° 6 PM 59° 7 PM 56° 8 PM 53° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesOpening of Maine ATV trails delayedMiguel's Mexican Restaurant holds fundraiser for familyBrewer hires Carl Parker and Tanna Ross as new basketball head coachesHoulton photographer shoots for a better futureFarmington FloodingSugarRay Opens Store in DowntownTraffic Stop For Expired Registration Leads to Three ArrestsBangor School Department shares heartfelt message to teachersBrewer baseball's hot start fueled by great play, teammate's memoryMSAD-41 seeks first-ever school resource officer Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.