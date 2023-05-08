...Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today...
A very dry air mass over the area and breezy conditions will
combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs
to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across the
area today. This afternoon, relative humidities will decrease to
low levels between 25 and 30 percent. At the same time, winds
between 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts of 25 to 30 mph will
continue to dry fuels and increase fire spread potential. Wind
gusts are expected to diminish later this evening with increasing
relative humidity values.
Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always
consult with fire officials before engaging in any open
burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and
regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always
extinguish campfires completely before leaving.