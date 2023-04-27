Afternoon Weather for April 27th Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 57° Partly Cloudy Bangor 57° Partly Cloudy Brewer 58° Partly Cloudy Carmel 59° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft 57° Partly Cloudy Hampden 56° Partly Cloudy Dedham 55° Cloudy East Millinocket 54° Sunny Mount Desert 57° Partly Cloudy Old Town 57° Partly Cloudy Bangor 57° Mostly Cloudy Guilford Currently in Bangor 57° Partly Cloudy57° / 33° 2 PM 57° 3 PM 57° 4 PM 58° 5 PM 59° 6 PM 57° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHancock County Husband and Wife Facing Drug ChargesMissing 25-year-old Texas woman found dead on side of county road: policeFormer Nokomis star Cooper Flagg receives offer from Kansas StateText Message Leads to Fairfield CrashFox Bangor's Tyler Krusz takes on Husson softball's McKenna SmithHome destroyed by fire ignited by propane blastMan Charged In Stabbing Incident IndictedMaine's 207 Area Code ExtendedFormer Merchant Marine makes metal artBangor discusses plans for a potential shared commercial kitchen Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.