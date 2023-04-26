Afternoon Weather for April 26th Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 48° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 48° Partly Cloudy Brewer 49° Partly Cloudy Carmel 51° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft 48° Partly Cloudy Hampden 48° Partly Cloudy Dedham 50° Sunny East Millinocket 45° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 48° Partly Cloudy Old Town 48° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 51° Partly Cloudy Guilford Currently in Bangor 48° Mostly Cloudy48° / 40° 7 PM 48° 8 PM 46° 9 PM 44° 10 PM 43° 11 PM 41° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMissing 25-year-old Texas woman found dead on side of county road: policeFormer Nokomis star Cooper Flagg receives offer from Kansas StateText Message Leads to Fairfield CrashFox Bangor's Tyler Krusz takes on Husson softball's McKenna SmithHome destroyed by fire ignited by propane blastMan Charged In Stabbing Incident IndictedFormer Merchant Marine makes metal artBangor Police Seek Information on Death of InfantBangor discusses plans for a potential shared commercial kitchenCalifornia drug dealer escapes with 60 pounds of sheriff's meth during failed sting Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.