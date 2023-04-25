Afternoon Weather for April 25th Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 45° Cloudy Bangor 45° Cloudy Brewer 43° Carmel 43° Rain Shower Dover-Foxcroft 44° Cloudy Hampden 44° Cloudy Dedham 44° Cloudy East Millinocket 43° Cloudy Mount Desert 45° Cloudy Old Town 45° Cloudy Bangor 43° Cloudy Guilford Currently in Bangor 45° Cloudy45° / 41° 3 PM 45° 4 PM 45° 5 PM 45° 6 PM 46° 7 PM 45° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesBangor Police Seek Information on Death of InfantMissing 25-year-old Texas woman found dead on side of county road: policePolice Make "Significant" Drug Seizure in CalaisText Message Leads to Fairfield CrashFox Bangor's Tyler Krusz takes on Husson softball's McKenna SmithHome destroyed by fire ignited by propane blastFormer Nokomis star Cooper Flagg receives offer from Kansas StateMan Charged In Stabbing Incident IndictedCalifornia drug dealer escapes with 60 pounds of sheriff's meth during failed stingCorpuz Becomes Cop Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.