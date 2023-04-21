Afternoon Weather for April 21st Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 55° Sunny Bangor 55° Sunny Brewer 56° Sunny Carmel 57° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft 55° Sunny Hampden 55° Sunny Dedham 55° Sunny East Millinocket 51° Sunny Mount Desert 55° Sunny Old Town 55° Sunny Bangor 56° Sunny Guilford Currently in Bangor 55° Sunny55° / 31° 4 PM 56° 5 PM 56° 6 PM 53° 7 PM 50° 8 PM 47° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesBangor Police Seek Information on Death of InfantFatal fall in Acadia National ParkPolice Make "Significant" Drug Seizure in CalaisCalifornia earthquakes shake, wake nearby residents: reportsUPDATE: Police incident in AnsonFlorida woman turns tables on armed ex who showed up to apartment, kills him with one shotRetooled Rams gearing up for more success in 2023Massachusetts man charged in murders of dismembered people found in storage unitCar fire near fuel pumpsBucksport brush fire quickly extinguished Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.