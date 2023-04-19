Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Potential small stream flooding caused by previous rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northern Maine, including the following counties, in East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern Maine, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1231 PM EDT, Prior rain and snowmelt could cause minor flooding of small streams. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has recently fallen in addition to previous snowpack melt. - Some locations that may experience minor lowland flooding along streams include...Fort Kent, Madawaska, Van Buren, Patten, Eagle Lake, Portage, East Millinocket, Medway, Ashland, Frenchville, Sherman, Island Falls, Smyrna, Portage Lake, New Canada, Masardis, Mount Chase, Oxbow and Nashville Plantation. - In addition, higher releases of water from the Grand Lake Matagamon Dam will result in downstream rises on the East Branch Penobscot river to bankfull and possible minor flooding of lowland river benches of this river. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

...Showers with graupel will impact portions of northern Washington, northeastern Hancock, southeastern Aroostook and east central Penobscot Counties through 415 PM EDT... At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers near Haynesville, or 17 miles northwest of Danforth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Graupel accompanying showers possibly locally briefly covering roadways. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...localized slick roadways. Locations possibly impacted include... Lincoln, Calais, Lubec, Eastport, Howland, Danforth, Vanceboro, Medway, Perry, Sherman, Pembroke, Island Falls, Princeton, Springfield, Amity, Topsfield, Meddybemps, Haynesville, Grand Lake Stream and Lakeville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 95 between mile markers 216 and 218, between mile markers 220 and 240, between mile markers 244 and 248, near mile marker 250, between mile markers 252 and 253, between mile markers 255 and 260, and between mile markers 266 and 279. US Highway 1 between Dennysville and North Amity. State Highway 9 between Crawford and Calais. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH