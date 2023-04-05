...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up
to one inch, sleet accumulations around one half of an inch and
ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior
DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&