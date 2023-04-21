BANGOR - A complete game from Grady Vanidestine and some clutch plays defensively led the Witches to a 3-2 victory over Edward Little on Friday afternoon.
Brewer took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, before the Eddies would plate two in the third to tie the game.
After Vanidestine reached in the third, he advanced to second on a passed ball and would later score on an RBI single from Jed Gilpatrick to give Brewer a 3-2 lead.
Vanidestine and the defense would hold on for the victory, and Brewer advances to improve to 2-0 on the young season.