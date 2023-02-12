BANGOR -- Valentine's Day is just a couple of days away and local businesses have been busy gearing up for it.
The owner of Bangor Floral Joseph Langlois says that his business has been prepping for what he calls the super bowl of flowers for months.
Langlois also says, if you want to score points with your sweetheart, don’t wait until the last minute to put your order in.
“the smart ones order early. They order online they come in to order early," says Langlois, "We get a lot of last minutes, so again I can’t stress enough. Order early because every year we shut down because we just run out of flowers. So order early is my advice to everybody”.
According to Langlois, even though he ordered a surplus, he expects all of his roses to be gone by the 13th.
Bangor floral will be open on the 13th and 14th from 8 A.M to 5 P.M. while supplies last.