Governor Janet Mills has ordered the United States and Maine state flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The annual service in Emmitsburg, Maryland pays tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.
Governor Mills’ directive is consistent with a public law that requires the U.S. flag to be lowered at federal buildings on the day of the annual service.
She issued a statement saying "Every day, firefighters and first responders across Maine and the nation risk their lives to keep our families, homes, and communities safe. On Sunday, and every day, let us remember and honor the firefighters who gave their lives for the safety of others, and recommit to doing all we can to prevent fires from occurring.”