Generic car crash

WALLAGRASS --  Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Maine State Police Troop F responded to the crash on Sly Brook Road in Wallagrass around 3:50 p.m.

According to Troop F, Angel Bubar was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and was entering the roadway from a private driveway on the Sly Brook Road. At the same time, CJ Rocheleau was traveling East on Sly Brook Road in his 2011 GMC Sierra. Rocheleau was unable to avoid Bubar’s vehicle and the two vehicles collided.

Bubar and his 15-year-old female passenger were seriously injured in the crash. Both were transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent by ambulance and later life flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Both are in critical, but stable condition. Rocheleau was treated for minor injury at Northern Maine Medical Center and was later released.

The investigation is ongoing.  

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021.

He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England!

Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH.

During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports.

You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you