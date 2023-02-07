WALLAGRASS -- Two people are in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Maine State Police Troop F responded to the crash on Sly Brook Road in Wallagrass around 3:50 p.m.
According to Troop F, Angel Bubar was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and was entering the roadway from a private driveway on the Sly Brook Road. At the same time, CJ Rocheleau was traveling East on Sly Brook Road in his 2011 GMC Sierra. Rocheleau was unable to avoid Bubar’s vehicle and the two vehicles collided.
Bubar and his 15-year-old female passenger were seriously injured in the crash. Both were transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent by ambulance and later life flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Both are in critical, but stable condition. Rocheleau was treated for minor injury at Northern Maine Medical Center and was later released.
The investigation is ongoing.