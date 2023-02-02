BANGOR -- Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty to interference with a flight crew and assault in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday in connection with an incident on a TUL Airways flight that was forced to divert to Bangor International Airport last month.
36-year-old Anthony Kirby and 36-year-old Damien Murphy were passengers on the flight traveling from Cancun, Mexico to Manchester, England on Jan. 2.
The investigation revealed that Kirby and Murphy were upset after being cut off from further alcohol service. They took out a large bottle of alcohol they were carrying, becoming increasingly intoxicated and using racial slurs.
Murphy assaulted a flight attendant, and Kirby assaulted a passenger.
The flight diverted to BIA where they were met by the Federal Air Marshal Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI and Bangor Police.
Both men face decades in prison, fines of up to $250,000 and years of supervised release. It's not clear when they'll be sentenced.