Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine * WHEN...From Noon today to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&