gavel

BANGOR -- Two men from Manchester, England pleaded guilty to interference with a flight crew and assault in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday in connection with an incident on a TUL Airways flight that was forced to divert to Bangor International Airport last month.

36-year-old Anthony Kirby and 36-year-old Damien Murphy were passengers on the flight traveling from Cancun, Mexico to Manchester, England on Jan. 2.

The investigation revealed that Kirby and Murphy were upset after being cut off from further alcohol service. They took out a large bottle of alcohol they were carrying, becoming increasingly intoxicated and using racial slurs.

Murphy assaulted a flight attendant, and Kirby assaulted a passenger.

The flight diverted to BIA where they were met by the Federal Air Marshal Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the FBI and Bangor Police.

Both men face decades in prison, fines of up to $250,000 and years of supervised release. It's not clear when they'll be sentenced.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you