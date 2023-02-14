...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM
EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape
Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few southerly gusts to gale force will
be possible Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&