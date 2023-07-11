BANGOR -- Today marked day one of a three day trial in which business owners are suing the Town of Bar Harbor following a cruise ship passenger cap ordinance.
In November, Bar Harbor residents narrowly voted to implement an ordinance limiting the number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark into town to 1,000 per day.
In response, local business owners and other stakeholders are suing the town, claiming the directive is unconstitutional.
During a more than two hour recorded testimony, the executive director of Cruise Maine Sara Flink discussed the company's overall role in compliance with the town.
Flink says the ordinance will force cruise lines to hold and ultimately reduce thousands of reservations.
The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association are disputing the town’s implementation of the limit on cruise line passengers along with the local business owners.
The president of Penobscot Bay River Pilot Association, captain David Gelinas says he believes high volumes of cruise passengers do not create a hazard.
Gelinas also testified that the reduction of passengers would change the number of required pilots to be available to the Bar Harbor area.
We spoke to an anonymous resident who says she hopes the ordinance is upheld. Adding that residents do not want their home to be recognized as a tourist resort.
The trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning at the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building.