...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches, sleet accumulations around one half to 1
inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior
DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
