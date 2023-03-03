...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches. The highest totals will be south and west of a line from
Bangor to Jonesport. Lower totals are expected across far
northeastern portions of the advisory area.
* WHERE...Coastal Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern
Penobscot Counties.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause
primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited
visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to
newengland511.org.
&&