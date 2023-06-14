New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera created a bit of a stir on Tuesday night when he entered the game as a defensive substitution against the New York Mets.

Cabrera was spotted with a tooth hanging around his necklace as he leaned down waiting to see where the batter would hit the ball. The origin of the tooth was explained.

"File this one under you probably won’t see this every day," YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits explained during the broadcast. "(He) walked by me in the clubhouse today and I said, ‘What’s on your necklace? Is that a tooth?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s a tooth. My mom told me to wear it.’ It’s his grandma Anna’s tooth."

Marakovits added that Cabrera said whatever his mom told him to do he was going to do.

"He’s a good son, but I’ve never seen that before," she said.

Cabrera subbed in for Josh Donaldson, who pinch-hit for Jake Bauers earlier in the game. He got one at-bat but struck out.

The Yankees ended up hanging on for the 7-6 win over the Mets. The latter New York team was hit with some drama during the game as reliever Drew Smith was ejected before he could throw a pitch because of a sticky substance umpires said was on his hands.

The Yankees are 39-29 this season while the Mets dropped to 31-36. The second game of the Subway Series is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.