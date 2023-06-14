New York Yankees super utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa had one of the best Little League moments a player could dream of when he was standing on third base against the New York Mets on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

With lefty reliever Brooks Raley on the mound, Kiner-Falefa got his usual lead off third base in the top of the seventh inning. The Yankees were up just 2-1 in the game, and with two outs already, Billy McKinney was at the dish trying to add some insurance.

But he didn’t have to as Kiner-Falefa stole home on Raley to the delight of Yankees fans in enemy territory in Queens. Mets fans couldn’t say the same about the moment.

Raley was in a windup and was never paying attention to Kiner-Falefa, who took advantage by immediately breaking for home.

Of course, this could’ve been a scary moment as Raley fired a fastball to the plate, but it was too high for catcher Francisco Alvarez to catch it, and Kiner-Falefa was celebrating with his teammates immediately.

It’s been quite the first half of the 2023 campaign for Kiner-Falefa, who lost his job as the Yankees’ starting shortstop after a struggle last season.

However, the Yankees never gave up on him, and he put his all into trying out different positions like center field, which he’s been playing more recently with Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader sidelined.

"IKF," as he’s known by his teammates and fan base, is still looking for a groove at the dish, hitting just .238 for the season over 54 games.

But he’s been quite the role player for the Yankees, with the occasional flare for the dramatic like we all saw at Citi Field in one of the cooler moments in the sport.