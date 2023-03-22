The New York Yankees are a week away from opening day against the San Francisco Giants in the Bronx, and the competition for roster spots continues in Florida.

Shortstop has been the most watched position. Rookies Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe have done well this spring, giving them a chance to crack the opening day roster. Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have had nothing but positive words about the prospects.

For Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who the Yankees acquired last season from the Minnesota Twins to play shortstop, Peraza’s and Volpe’s success at the position seems to have pushed him out of the running.

Kiner-Falefa struggled at short last season, and Yankee fans were vocal about it throughout the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The emergence of the two young infielders has prompted Kiner-Falefa to try out new positions this spring, including center field and left field.

Kiner-Falefa had catcher’s gear with him Wednesday, and he expected to get back behind home plate for some work.

The last time he played in a game at catcher was in 2019 with the Rangers, and he started 31 games behind the plate. He’s played a total 73 games at the position over his career.

YANKEES FAN ACTS LIKE OUTFIELDER, RUNS POLE TO POLE AT SPRING TRAINING GAME IN HOPES OF CATCHING HOME RUN BALL

Kiner-Falefa is doing all he can to earn a bench role out of camp.

"I think they expected me to bring it up when I did," Kiner-Falefa told the New York Post of mentioning catching drills to the Yankees. "If I’m gonna do this, I want to be the best utility player I can be. I don’t want to do it halfway."

New York had an All-Star catcher in Jose Trevino shine in his first season in the Bronx last season, but he’s dealing with a wrist injury. Kyle Higashioka has also been away from the Yankees while playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

On the prospect front, 2018 first-round pick Austin Wells and Ben Rortvedt are also dealing with injuries.

TOP PROSPECT ANTHONY VOLPE HAS ‘IT’ FACTOR, SAYS YANKEES LEGEND

"Whatever happens, happens," Kiner-Falefa said. "I just want to win. That’s all I’m worried about right now. I am ready for whatever I need to do."

The Yankees have a lot of questions to answer about their 26-man roster before March 30, and Kiner-Falefa’s spot on the roster is one of them. Having a utility player on the roster is always a plus, and New York has had an affinity for them in recent seasons. Tyler Wade is a prime example.

This spring, Kiner-Falefa has a .241/.324/.379 slash line with one double, one homer and three RBIs in 13 games. He’s struck out eight times in 29 at-bats.