The New York Yankees’ 2023 season has not been going according to plan, and an example of that was seen Sunday afternoon against the Miami Marlins as they lost in heartbreaking fashion.

New York, a team still chasing a wild-card spot in the American League with a 60-57 record before this contest started, took a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth where closer Clay Holmes entered the game for the Yankees.

Let’s just say it was an inning to forget for Holmes as a giant implosion ultimately led to a walk-off loss for the Yankees.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was an inauspicious start for New York when Yuli Gurriel laced a double over the center-field wall to lead off the frame. Holmes may have bounced back with a strikeout in the next at-bat, but things started going downhill afterward.

A single and a walk in the next two batters loaded the bases for the Marlins, and a Josh Bell dribbler back to Holmes looked like at least one run was going to cross home plate.

YANKEES OWNER HAL STEINBRENNER MAKES DECISION ON BRIAN CASHMAN'S FATE, MULLING AARON BOONE'S FUTURE: REPORT

But Holmes seemed to panic, and he threw the ball away, allowing two runs to score and putting runners on second and third with one out. To make matters worse for New York, one of the best contact hitters in the game was coming to the plate in Luis Arraez.

Living up to his All-Star status, Arraez laced a ball down the right field line, bringing home the tying two runs and getting a triple in the process.

Holmes was taken out of the game at that point by manager Aaron Boone, who was clearly frustrated with what happened. Tommy Kahnle came into the ballgame to at least try to force extra innings.

But Jake Burger caught a hanging changeup from him, launching it to left field to score Arraez for the game-winning run.

Upset Yankee fans voiced their frustrations on X, formerly Twitter, after the game. Some took it further than others, though.

"This season is worth nothing at this point," one X user posted. "They find new lows. Seek out the next rock bottom. No one will be held accountable for this. We are all embarrassed by this franchise."

The Yankees wasted a quality start from ace Gerrit Cole, who tossed six innings and allowed two earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks. However, a crazy stat revealed that the Yankees have lost seven games in which Cole started and went six-plus innings with two runs or fewer this season.

That’s the most in MLB for any pitcher.

With the loss, the Yankees fell to five games behind the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Marlins are in that position in the National League.