New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been fired up to start the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Boone was ejected during the third inning of Thursday’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, the fourth ejection for the season for Boone and the third in the past 10 games.

The sixth-year manager was tossed during the third inning for arguing balls and strikes, getting into it with home-plate umpire Edwin Moscoso.

Boone was upset with a few calls he felt were missed with Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on the mound.

The video shows Boone holding up four fingers when arguing with the umpires, signaling he felt four calls were missed.

Despite his anger toward Moscoso, Boone would not advocate for MLB to use robot umpires.

"Clearly he shouldn't have had to throw almost 30 pitches in that first inning," Boone said. "But, no, I'm not advocating for the robo. I think these guys do for the most part a great job and work really hard at it. When you're playing for a lot, there's going to be some issues from time to time, as simple as that."

Boone said he did not appreciate Moscoso walking away from him while he was pleading his case.

"I should not have been thrown out of that game." Boone said. "I was very calm, didn't do much at all. And then Gucc was holding me back and just telling me - so I didn't need to be restrained. The dismissive attitude in walking away, I took exception to."

The Yankees went on to lose the game, and the series, to the Orioles on Thursday, falling 3-1.

Schmidt got the loss, going five innings, and allowed one earned run on five hits.

He made sure to note how the team appreciates Boone’s support after his fourth ejection of the young season.

"I made an emphasis to thank him," Schmidt said, according to MLB.com. "We’re going to war out there as ballplayers. We’re fighting tooth and nail out there. And to see your manager out there fighting tooth and nail for you as well, it’s a good feeling. I know he’s always going to have our backs, and you saw that tonight."

