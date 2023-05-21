New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected yet again on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, but his argument may have been justified.

It was the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati when rookie outfielder Jake Bauers had trouble trying to catch a ball down the right-field line while on the run. He slid and made contact with the ball, but first base umpire Nestor Ceja called the ball foul.

Reds infielder Jonathan India was on first base when the ball was hit, and with two outs, he was booking it around the basepaths in an attempt to score. India ended up crossing the plate, but with the ball called foul, he had to go back to first base.

However, the Reds challenged the ruling on the field, and it was determined that Bauers made contact with the ball in fair territory, meaning the ball was in play.

Boone wasn’t arguing that fact but rather crew chief Brian O’Nora's ruling that India was allowed to score, giving the Reds an early 1-0 lead. Spencer Steer, who hit the ball, was given an RBI while going to second base with a double.

The Yankees’ skipper was quick to leave the dugout to argue with the umpiring crew, and O’Nora was quick to turn outside and throw his hand in the air for the ejection. Managers are not allowed to argue replay decisions, overturned or not, so Boone’s tossing was coming no matter what he said.

But he certainly got his money’s worth in his 29th ejection of his career.

He was also ejected in the previous series with the Toronto Blue Jays for arguing balls and strikes in what came to be a controversial at-bat for Aaron Judge.

Ultimately, the Yankees were able to overcome the early deficit, sweeping the Reds to win their fourth game in a row.

It was Luis Severino’s first start of the season as well, working 4.2 innings with just that run allowed on four hits. He struck out five hitters while walking just one.

Albert Abreu, Jimmy Cordero, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes came out of the bullpen and didn’t allow a single run. Abreu, Cordero and Peralta didn’t give up a hit either.