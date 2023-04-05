Conor McGregor teased a possible run in WWE as reports emerged about the company’s sale to Endeavor and the merger with UFC under one publicly traded company.

In the midst of that, McGregor and legendary manager and promoter Paul Heyman got into a little Twitter spat that seemed to end with the Irishman warning Heyman.

However, the "Wiseman" to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ "Tribal Chief" clapped back at McGregor in an interview with BT Sport and offered a warning of his own to the former UFC champion.

"I'm not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I'm old enough to be, number one, and I'm still thriving on top," Heyman said. "I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant at 57. We'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two.

"Number three, it’s not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let’s be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, you know, title on each shoulder, and, you know, gave a shout-out to himself, of course he did. You know, the ultimate self-promoter in Conor McGregor, you know, standing 9 feet tall and weighing 155 pounds and 5-foot-4.

"So, with that in mind, I said, 'Look at McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe', and of course, you know, he said, 'Oh, be careful grandpa. I'll break your jaw in three places."

Heyman added that he learned a lesson from his father that if someone wanted to beat a person up they would walk over to them and hit them. He suggested McGregor may have more bark than bite.

"Even if he did come after the ‘Wiseman,’ what if I landed a lucky shot? Like the lucky shot he hit (Jose) Aldo with," Heyman wondered.

"And if he beats me up, who cares? I’m a 57-year-old ‘wiseman.’ I’m a Jew-boy from the Bronx. This is a tough fight for Conor McGregor? I don’t see him picking a fight with Roman Reigns. But then again little people do what little minds tell them to do. And that’s OK because I like the little guy. He’s funny to me. Like a clown."