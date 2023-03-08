WWE is set to return to Puerto Rico for the first time for a pay-per-view event in nearly 20 years as Backlash will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on May 6.

The company also announced that two-time Grammy-award winner Bad Bunny will be the host of the premium live event. The Puerto Rico native is a huge wrestling fan and has appeared in several WWE events, even winning the 24/7 Championship at one point.

"We’re excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow," WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, said in a news release. "Bad Bunny is one of the world’s most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

The last time WWE was in Puerto Rico for a major event was for New Year’s Revolution in January 2005. An Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship was the main event and saw Triple H eliminate Randy Orton for the title.

Bad Bunny said he was unable to attend that event but wasn’t missing Backlash.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo," Bad Bunny said in a news release. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won’t miss it."

Backlash is set to take place more than a month after WrestleMania 39. It’s unclear at this point how the card is going to shake out.